Former F1 Racer Daniil Kvyat Feels Banning Russian Athletes is 'Unfair Solution'

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat feels banning Russian athletes from sport after the country invaded Ukraine is an “unfair solution".

The 27-year-old Kvyat will be in action in the World Endurance Championship later this year. The Russian said “sport should remain outside politics" and excluding Russian athletes “goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace".

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace," said Kvyat.

“Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?"

Advertisement

The International Olympic Committee has called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be banned from competing in international events.

Formula One have cancelled the the Russian Grand Prix following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. F1 had scheduled a race in Sochi on September 25.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 had said in a statement Friday.

F1 team Haas removed its sponsorship from Russian company Uralkali late Thursday and is running plain white cars on the final day of F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. Haas not only receives significant funding from Uralkali but also fields a car for Russian Nikita Mazepin. Mazepin’s future and a decision on whether to continue with Uralkali as a sponsor will be addressed this week.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.