Former Ferrari Boss Jean Todt Provides Update on Michael Schumacher

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is continuing to recover from a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013, which left him with severe brain injuries. Schumacher’s condition has been shrouded in mystery since he sustained those serious head injuries. The F1 great’s wife Corinna has insisted on protecting their privacy as he recuperates at their home in Switzerland.

Michael Schumacher’s former F1 boss at Ferrari, Jean Todt, has given an update on his condition. Todt assured fans that the legendary driver is in good hands. Todt also revealed that sometimes he visits Schumacher three times a week. In a recent interaction with the German outlet Bild, Todt opened up about Schumacher’s condition and relationship with the former Ferrari driver.

“I’m happy that his fans, not only in Germany, think of him so much. People ask so much about Michael. The fans should know that he is in the best of hands. In the best situation, he can be and surrounded by people who love him," Todt was quoted as saying.

Todt added, “As long as I am in this world, I will always visit him. Sometimes we see each other three times a week, sometimes not for a whole month. They are my friends and we are in constant contact. Whatever I can do for the Schumacher family, I’ll do it."

Fans have appreciated Todt’s heartfelt words and selfless bond with the Schumacher family. Although Schumacher’s wife has maintained his privacy, Jean Todt is one of the few people permitted to visit the driver regularly.

Jean Todt was the general manager of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team from 1994 to 2007. Todt and Schumacher shared a great equation during their time at Ferrari. Schumacher attained great heights in his career when Todt was at the helm, with the celebrated driver winning five straight world titles between 2000 and 2004.

In July, the 76-year-old motorsport executive said he still watches F1 races with Schumacher. It is worth mentioning that Schumacher’s son, Mick, is in his second season in Formula 1 and is driving for the Haas team.

