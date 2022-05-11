Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger Fighting For Life After Jumping Through Window: Report

Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger is in induced coma and fighting for his life after reportedly jumping from a second storey window last week (May 6). The 31-year-old Australian is reported to have seriously injured his spine and has suffered several cuts.

Moger, a professional bodybuilder, is best known for his portrayal of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Bigger released in 2018. According to a fellow bodybuilder Nick Trigilli, Moger was under the influence of drugs when he jumped through the window.

In a video of YouTube, Trigilli said, “Calum is hitting a rough spot … I hope this is rock bottom for him and he can get his life back."

Advertisement

Recently, Moger had made an emotional post saying, “Everyone has a past. We’ve all been through hard times. I admit, I messed up bad many times. But I don’t care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I’m trying my hardest to stay strong but I have my days too."

He reportedly was kicked out of his family house in Australia.

“The Media will always focus on the negative news to get our attention and start gossips. But the positive achievements I’ve done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way That I can swear on. Anyway, All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again," he added.

Moger had released a documentary on Netflix in 2019 titled Calum von Moger: Unbroken. The documentary was about his success in professional bodybuilding during a journey where he was compared with Schwarzenegger and also about injuries which affected his career.

Advertisement

“I was pretty broken - pretty heartbroken," he said in the documentary recalling his injuries. :This year was the most challenging, I had these terrible injuries, the house, the fires, so many things that are trying to knock me off my feet - it’s either going to make ya or break ya."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.