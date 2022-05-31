Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem Set to Make Pro Wrestling Debut

Former UFC star Alistair Overeem is going to start a brand new chapter of his career as he is set to make his pro wrestling debut next month in the United Kingdom. In a monumental main event, Overeem will face Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman.

Overeem started his career at the age of 19. The UK-born wrestler made his MMA debut against Ricardo Fyeet back in 1999. Three years later, he had joined PRIDE and went 7-7 with the promotion. He joined the Strikeforce and showcased a stunning performance to become the Strikeforce heavyweight champion in 2007. Eventually, Overeem ended up clinching the DREAM heavyweight title as well.

In 2011, Overeem had played his first UFC match. In his debut game, Overeem took on Brock Lesnar. Overeem displayed stunning moves as he managed to get the better of the 44-year-old American wrestler via first-round TKO.

Overeem proceeded with a 12-8 promotion to fight for the prestigious UFC Heavyweight title once. Overeem did start his UFC stint on a promising note but he failed to conclude his spell with a win. In his last UFC match, he had to endure a TKO loss against Russian mixed martial artist Alexander Volkov.

In his latest interview, Overeem surprisingly revealed his lack of interest in wrestling.

“The thing is with that whole wrestling thing, I watched it when I was 8, 9, 10 years old. Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, huge fan of those guys. Honky Tonk Man. Great, funny. Andre The Giant. I stopped watching after that, so I’m not watching since [1992, 1993, 1994]," Overeem was quoted as saying in The MMA Hour.

“And just recently, I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame. It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s lame. It’s not even a sport. It’s just lame. It’s bad acting. It’s just lame. Sorry for all the fans of WWE, but I’m just being honest. I’m just giving my opinion. Free country, right?"

Overeem’s debut game is scheduled to be played on June 4 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

