Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested on suspected attempted murder by the Santa Clara Department of Corrections facility after an alleged shooting incident in Morgan Hill, California that left one man hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday.

“Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," San Jose police wrote on Twitter at the time of the shooting.

“One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances. Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. “Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours," the statement added.

It has been reported that Velasquez is being held at the Santa Clara County main jail without bail. Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," the San Jose police media relations office was quoted as saying.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and his retirement from mixed martial arts in 2019, he started his professional wrestling career, with Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA and then went on to star in a high-profile feud with Brock Lesnar in the WWE. Come April 2020, he was released due to Covid-19 budget cuts.

