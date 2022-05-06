Formula 1: Drive To Survive Confirmed for 5th and 6th Seasons on Netflix

Formula One on Thursday confirmed that the highly popular series ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season on Netflix.

In a statement, F1 said the show, given widespread credit for increasing the popularity of F1 racing in the United States, would continue to take fans behind the scenes.

“The series has grown in popularity over time, with Season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries," F1 said in a statement.

“Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names," the statement added.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.

This weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix is one of two American races this year and will be joined by a third event in Las Vegas in 2023.

Despite the clamour in the United States, there has been a reported lack of enthusiasm for the show in the F1 paddock among teams and drivers.

World champion Max Verstappen said last year that he understood the need to “boost the popularity" but refused to have a prominent role in the series.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist," he said.

“So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews."

Amid criticism of the lack of accuracy and authenticity, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he would request that Netflix ensured the narrative was built on reality and promised he would establish a dialogue with drivers.

The fourth season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive was released on Netflix on March 11 with 10 episodes capturing the madness of the 2021 F1 campaign.

(With inputs from AFP)

