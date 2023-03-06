Formula 2: Kush Maini Impresses on Debut in Bahrain, Jehan Daruvala Struggles

Indian racer Kush Maini produced an impressive drive on his Formula 2 debut to finish fourth in the feature race.

After setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying, Maini finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday before finishing fourth in the feature race on Sunday.

The Indian collected 14 points from the weekend.

ALSO READ| Bahrain Grand Prix: McLaren CEO Zak Brown Reacts to Oscar Piastri’s Disastrous F1 Debut

It was a forgettable outing for Jehan Daruvala, who is into his fourth season.

He did well to finish sixth in the sprint race before struggling to 17th in the feature race.

Advertisement

“It was a nerve-wracking session. I knew from testing and since I’ve driven this car that it suits my driving style, and I know that the Campos cars are really good. I knew that if we put everything together, we could be in the mix and that’s what made it more stressful," said Maini.

Maini stands fourth in the drivers’ championship after round 1. The next race will be held in Saudi Arabia from March 17-19 as a support event to Formula 1.

Read all the Latest Sports News here