Formula 3 Driver Juan Manuel Correa Provides Insider Information on Oscar Piastri Contract Battle

Formula 3 driver Juan Manuel Correa has provided an insight into the ongoing contract tussle between F1 teams McLaren and Alpine racing over the signature of Oscar Piastri.

Correa, who has been working with Piastri’s full-time physio, said that he obtained some information regarding the contract battle for the Australian from the recovery personnel.

“I don’t know how much I should say, the thing is my physio this year is actually Oscar’s full-time physio. So, I know quite a bit about it" he told Sky Sports.

Correa mentioned he believes that the French manufacturer Alpine was in the wrong in this particular scenario.

“From my perspective and what is public knowledge, I think it is actually more of Alpine’s fault."

“They were playing a little bit with Oscar and Fernando. They didn’t give Oscar I think what they had promised, and any driver in his position would have done what he did. That’s what I think, from what I know."

FIA’s Contract Recognition Board started hearing over the contract of former F2 champion Piastri after a chaotic couple of weeks involving the driver, British manufacturer McLaren and Alpine racing.

During the summer break before the Belgian Grand Prix, Alpine racing team announced Piastri as the driver who would fill the void left by Fernando Alonso who transferred to Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement.

But, Piastri, said that there was no contract agreement between Alpine and himself and that he would not be behind the wheel of the French team in the upcoming year.

The two previous instances of such nature handled by the CRB had been ruled in favour of the original team.

And if the pattern were to continue McLaren, who negotiated a contract buyout with Daniel Ricciardo, would be left with just one driver in their employ.

The British manufacturer could still manage to land Piastri even if the CRB rules in hearing in favour of Alpine, but it would set them back further financially.

With the relationship between Piastri and the French team fractured due to the controversy, it is unclear if Alpine would want to hold on to the driver as reports state that the manufacturer is eyeing Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly.

There could be a reunion between Ricciardo and Alpine, but nothing concrete can be said about the Australian’s future at the moment.

