Home » News » Sports » Formula E: Mahindra Racing Appoints Frederic Bertrand as CEO

Formula E: Mahindra Racing Appoints Frederic Bertrand as CEO

Frederic Bertrand as Mahindra Racing's Chief Executive Officer will lead the Indian team in their ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 19:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Mahindra Racing's Chief Executive Officer Frederic Bertrand
Mahindra Racing's Chief Executive Officer Frederic Bertrand

Indian motorsports team Mahindra Racing on Monday appointed Frederic Bertrand as its new chief executive officer.

He will be based at Mahindra Racing’s headquarters in Banbury, England and will report to the team’s chairperson, Asha Kharga.

In this role, Frederic will lead Mahindra Racing, one of the founding outfits and the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which is entertaining its ninth season.

“Frederic brings with him an excellent combination of automobile industry expertise coupled with a specialised focus on motorsports. This is an exciting time, as we get into Season 9, which will feature the all-new Gen 3 car," Mahindra Racing chairperson Kharga said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“This is also an especially important year for Mahindra as a founding Formula E team. For the first time in Formula E history, India will host its first race in Hyderabad in February 2023. We remain committed to our electric mobility agenda, which is a strong marker of our sustainability credentials."

Frederic joins Mahindra Racing from the FIA, where he was Director of Formula E and Innovative Sport Projects.

He joined the FIA a decade ago as the Head of the Federation’s Sporting Department, where he worked on strategy and development across a wide range of disciplines from single seaters to touring cars, truck racing, drag racing and alternative energy.

He was then appointed Director of FIA Circuit Championships — a position in which he was charged with structuring and promoting official FIA circuit racing series on an international scale.

Frederic also spearheaded the development of the governing body’s e-sports programmes. He was also a driving force behind the FIA Motorsport Games, which recently concluded its second edition in Marseille (October 29-31).

Advertisement

Speaking about his appointment, Frederic said, “I have been privileged to witness the growth of the Mahindra Formula E team and feel proud to have now been entrusted with driving the team to even greater performance and results."

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: November 07, 2022, 19:48 IST
last updated: November 07, 2022, 19:48 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja: Indian Celebrities Who Became Parents In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Stylish Athleisure Sets During Gym Outings, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures