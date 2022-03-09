Formula One: Haas to Miss Start of Pre-season Testing in Bahrain

Formula One team Haas are set to miss the official pre-season test in Bahrain after their freight arrived late.

The team’s freight was delayed leaving the UK after the plane they planned to use to transport their cargo to Bahrain was grounded in Istanbul due to technical problems.

The cargo arrived in Bahrain on Tuesday night, around 48 hours later than planned, making it a challenge to get the car ready in time for Thursday running.

Haas are aiming to get the car out for the afternoon session on day one, with their reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi fulfilling driving duties.

Advertisement

“I can confirm our freight arrived late last night to the circuit in Bahrain," said a Haas spokesperson. “This delay will impact our programme but we are targeting being out on track for the second session Thursday afternoon with Pietro Fittipaldi driving the VF-22."

The news comes a week after Haas terminated Nikita Mazepin’s contract and their title partnership with Uralkali with immediate effect.

It remains unclear who will replace Mazepin as team mate to Mick Schumacher this season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.