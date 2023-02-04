F1: Max Verstappen Says Helmut Marko Confused Motorhome with Private Jet

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko had confused a motorhome with a plane after erroneous reports that the Dutch driver was installing a race simulator on his private jet.

Speaking to reporters after his team’s livery launch in New York on Friday, the 25-year-old smiled when asked about the stories.

Verstappen said he had been talking to Austrian Marko last year about the new motorhome he was building for use at the European rounds.

“I said I will install one (a simulator rig) there because I just can keep on driving when I’m back in the evening because I like it. It’s my hobby in a way. It just keeps you sharp as well," he said.

“I think he misunderstood and he said plane. So no, I’m not installing one in my plane. I think that would be a bit absurd."

Marko was widely quoted on websites this month as telling Germany’s Sport1 television that Verstappen “had his plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future".

The story emerged after keen simulator racer Verstappen took part in a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans and was furious when server problems left him disconnected, calling it a “clown show".

This season will see three Grand Prix races in the U.S with Las Vegas joining Miami and Austin on the calendar.

The popularity of F1 in the country has soared since the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’ enjoyed huge success.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won the past two drivers’ titles in F1 and the Honda-powered team are the defending constructors’ champions.

Ford have played a part in 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships — making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with their most recent success coming via Michael Schumacher’s win with Benetton in 1994.

