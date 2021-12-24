Lewis Hamilton Unfollows Everybody on Instagram Amid Rumours of Him Retiring from the Sport

Amid rumours of his retirement, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has raised a few eyebrows after he unfollowed everybody on Instagram. The rumours about him hanging his gloves surfaced after he was pipped to the world championship title Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a somewhat controversial manner on the final lap of the 2021 F1 season.

After the race, Hamilton fueled the retirement talk by saying, “we’ll see about next year".

However, he was gracious in defeat, congratulated Verstappen after the race. According to reports, he played an integral role in ensuring Mercedes did not pursue their intent to appeal the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix result. But has since remained silent on the subject of that race and his Formula One future.

Since the race, the 36-year-old’s only public sighting was at Windsor Castle, where he received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales.

Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram account has over 26 million followers. The Briton’s account gives his fans an insight into his life on and off track, where Hamilton posts photos with his team, celebrity friends and his dog, Roscoe.

The reason behind Hamilton’s latest unfollowing spree on the social media platform is unknown, but he had previously done something similar in 2019.

Max Verstappen was asked about the rumours of Hamilton retiring, and the Belgian-Dutch motorsports driver had no reason to believe that these rumours were true.

“I can understand that the first few days after a race like that you’re not happy but you should also understand this is racing," he said.

“I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already.

“That should give him a lot of comfort and should also be that drive to just keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title and for sure he can do that again next year. So I don’t see any reason why to give up or stop now," Verstappen added.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes partner Valtteri Bottas also brushed aside all the speculation about Lewis Hamilton’s retirement from Formula One, saying he has far more to give and is hungry for more success.

