Formula1 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds: Top Favourites to Rule Baku

The F1 action shifts from a seemingly dull Monaco to a wacky Baku circuit that has produced some exciting and unpredictable races in the past. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull hoping to extend their lead at the top. Red Bull comes into the race with a lot of momentum, having won four races in a row despite Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc taking pole position in the previous three races. Sergio Perez also seems to be in fine form as he won his first race of the season in Monaco, ending Max Verstappen’s winning streak. The Mexican driver took home the Baku title last time and will be hoping to repeat the feat this year too.

Let’s look at the top favourite drivers and their odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Real Madrid Announce Aurelien Tchouameni Signing From AS Monaco

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is famous for producing some of the most chaotic races in the past. Since its introduction in 2016, the Baku city circuit has witnessed five different winners in all its five editions. The reason for the peculiar races and the unexpected results can be credited to the street circuit that does not have enough layoff space and has sharp 90-degree turns at different parts of the track. This has resulted in numerous crashes and safety cars in the past.

According to a report published by Formula1, the favourites for the race will be the two drivers who are on the top of the leader board. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with 125 points has been predicted as the winner with the odds of 2.10. The F1 champion seems to be the frontrunner to win the Baku city circuit this time around. The Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc who is currently at the second position also seems to be a strong favourite for securing the pole position at Baku with odds of 2.75.

Advertisement

The Monaco Grand Prix champion, Sergio Perez will be hoping to secure his second title and has odds of 7.00 to finish on the podium in Baku. He has an impressive record in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and might just turn out to be the king of Baku.

The Mercedes driver, George Russel established himself as a consistent driver in 2022. The youngster can finish on the podium as he gets odds of 26.0. His teammate and veteran Lewis Hamilton has had a horrific season till now failing to make an impact on the championships this year. Yet, he is marked at 34.0 for finishing as the Baku champion on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mclaren’s Lando Norris and Alfa Romeo’s Valterri Bottas have been clubbed together with odds of 151 to get a podium finish. Both the drivers have had a pretty stale season and might just pull off a surprise entry onto the podium.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is quite unpredictable and with the championship battle so close it will be interesting to see who secures the title on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.