France Opens Terror Probe over Dakar Rally Blast in Saudi Arabia

AFP
Paris // Updated: January 04, 2022, 23:43 IST
French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Paris-Dakar rally that badly wounded its French driver.
“A preliminary investigation has been opened into multiple attempted killings in connection with a terrorist group," national anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement, adding that all five occupants of the car including the driver were French.
first published: January 04, 2022, 23:42 IST