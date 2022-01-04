Home » News » Sports » France Opens Terror Probe over Dakar Rally Blast in Saudi Arabia

France Opens Terror Probe over Dakar Rally Blast in Saudi Arabia

Dakar Rally (Twitter)
Dakar Rally (Twitter)

French prosecutors have opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Paris-Dakar rally.

AFP
Paris // Updated: January 04, 2022, 23:43 IST

French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Paris-Dakar rally that badly wounded its French driver.

“A preliminary investigation has been opened into multiple attempted killings in connection with a terrorist group," national anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement, adding that all five occupants of the car including the driver were French.

first published: January 04, 2022, 23:42 IST