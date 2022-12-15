France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Le Blues Face Atlas Lions; FRA 0-0 MAR

By: Sports Desk
Al Khor
Either France or Morocco, whoever wins, will have Argentina and Lionel Messi waiting in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made.
With Mbappe on the left flank of France’s attack, he will cross paths with right back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.
The pair sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together. Mbappe, who also visited Hakimi at his hotel in Doha on one of his days off at the World Cup, was among the first to congratulate him when Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals.
France and Morocco have never played each other before at the FIFA World Cup.
The two sides have met three times at the Mediterranean Games. France won 2-0 in 1967, with the other two games ending 1-1 and 0-0, in 1975 and 1987 respectively.
France have won three and drawn one out of four matches between the two countries in the Four Nations Tournament and the Hassan II Cup, both of them friendly competitions. Their last friendly, played in November 2007, ended in a 2-2 draw, with Sidney Govou and Samir Nasri on target for France and Tarik Sektioui and Youssef Mokhtari scoring for Morocco.
Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)
Assistant referee: Alberton Morin (MEX), Miguel Hernandez (MEX)
Fourth official: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)
France have made two changes to their starting line-up for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco, with Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano both dropping out of the side due to illness.
Youssouf Fofana comes into the midfield in place of Rabiot, who has appeared in all five of France’s matches so far but is not even listed among the substitutes for the match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool takes the place of Upamecano alongside Raphael Varane in central defence, although the Bayern Munich man is at least named on the bench.
It is just a seventh cap for Monaco midfielder Fofana, and a sixth cap for Konate, as the holders look to secure a place in Sunday’s final against Argentina.
The rest of coach Didier Deschamps’ starting XI is the same as against England in the quarter-final, when they won 2-1 thanks to a late Olivier Giroud goal.
Morocco are the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.
Defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui return from the injury problems that ruled them out of the 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui has opted for a three-man central defence, with captain Romain Saiss fit to start after picking up a knock against Portugal.
Midfielder Selim Amallah drops to the bench, along with full-back Yahya Attiat-Allah.
Here is how Morocco line-up: Yassine Bounou; Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd; Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Noussair Mazraoui; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Morocco Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)
Here is how France line-up: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
France go into their World Cup semifinals against Morocco as the favourites to repeat their place in the final from 2018, when they also won the title.
The French also reached the final of the 2016 European Championship, where they ended up as runners-up, so Didier Deschamps’s men have the semifinal experience they need to go into Wednesday’s match at Al Bayt with confidence.
France and Morocco face off in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium.
The Atlas Lions have made football history by becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, while France are in the last four for the seventh time. Losers in their first three semis, Les Bleus have won the last three.
France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup LIVE: History-making Morocco look to pull off another upset against holders France in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with Argentina and Lionel Messi lying in wait for the winner.
France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.
Didier Deschamps’ men are heavy favourites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.
Morocco have already upset 2010 champions Spain and highly rated Portugal on the way to the semi-finals, a record that left France captain Hugo Lloris warning his teammates against complacency.
Deschamps’ team are closing in on a third World Cup triumph in seven tournaments but will be aware that no team have retained the World Cup since Pele’s Brazil performed the feat in 1962.
The game will have added spice given France was Morocco’s colonial power and more than a million Moroccans live in the country.
Their not-so-secret weapon on Wednesday will be the incredible support from fans in the stadium and across the Arab world.
When will the match between France and Morocco be played?
The match between France and Morocco will be played on December 15, Thursday.
Where will the match between France and Morocco be played?
The match between France and Morocco will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will the match between France and Morocco begin?
The match between France and Morocco will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between France and Morocco?
The match between France and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between France and Morocco?
The match between France and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
