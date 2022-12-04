FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Les Blues Face The Poles; FRA 0-0 POL

Reigning world champions France have advanced to the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and that is an achievement in and of itself, given how the holders have fared over the past 16 years.

Infamously, Italy, Spain and Germany all failed to extricate themselves from their groups while attempting to defend their title in 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively. And while Didier Deschamps and his men will be glad to have bucked that undesirable trend, they now have their sights set on overcoming the next obstacle in their path.

Poland, the obstacle in question, booked their place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 by the tightest of margins, despite losing their Group C clash with Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski and Co will certainly not be viewed as favourites against Les Bleus, but they will likely draw inspiration from Tunisia, who beat France 1-0 in their final group match. And while the French line-up had undergone a number of changes prior to the shock defeat, the team appeared more vulnerable than at the beginning of the tournament. Could the Poles also spring a surprise?