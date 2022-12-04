FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Les Blues Face The Poles; FRA 0-0 POL

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 20:46 IST
Doha, Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Reigning world champions France face Poland in their Round of 16 knockout game at the Al Thummama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Read More
15′ - France’s Kylian Mbappe has been the focus of attack so far and undertably, the Polish defenders have kept a close eye on the forward.
KICK OFF! France and Poland get us underway in their round of 16 clash game at the Al Thummama Stadium!
Robert Lewandowski, Poland forward, speaking to ZDF: “Reaching the Round of 16 is a great achievement for us. It’ll be difficult against France; we’ll need to remain focused. I know that it wasn’t our best performance today [against Argentina]. But if we prepare better, if we can work on improving what didn’t work today, and if we give our all, we’ll definitely have a chance."
Didier Deschamps, France coach: “We could have equalised against Tunisia, but the goal was chalked off. We’ve achieved our objective, though, and now a second competition is about to start."
Here is how Poland line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak; Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Poland Formations: 4-1-4-1
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (POL)
Here is how France line-up: Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud
France Formations: 4-2-3-1
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Reigning world champions France have advanced to the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and that is an achievement in and of itself, given how the holders have fared over the past 16 years.
Infamously, Italy, Spain and Germany all failed to extricate themselves from their groups while attempting to defend their title in 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively. And while Didier Deschamps and his men will be glad to have bucked that undesirable trend, they now have their sights set on overcoming the next obstacle in their path.
Poland, the obstacle in question, booked their place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 by the tightest of margins, despite losing their Group C clash with Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday.
Robert Lewandowski and Co will certainly not be viewed as favourites against Les Bleus, but they will likely draw inspiration from Tunisia, who beat France 1-0 in their final group match. And while the French line-up had undergone a number of changes prior to the shock defeat, the team appeared more vulnerable than at the beginning of the tournament. Could the Poles also spring a surprise?
The French topped Group D with 6 points in three games with Didier Deschamps’ men sealing qualification at the end of their second group game with back-to-back victories in their opening two games against Tunisia and Denmark.
The champions dismantled Tunisia 4-1 in their curtain raiser before getting the better of Denmark in a 2-1 triumph.
Kylian Mbappe has been the brightest light in this immensely talented French squad, which have demonstrated its strengths despite the injuries that plagued them ahead of the tournament opener.
Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele have all been very good for Les Blues as they seem to be on the right track to defend their world cup title, which they claimed in Russia in the year 2018.
Meanwhile, Poland finished second in Group C, behind Argentina, with 4 points from their three fixtures.
They played out a 0-0 draw with Mexico to begin their tournament before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0. They lost their final group game against Argentina but progressed to the elimination stage on goal difference.
Robert Lewandowski has to be at his best if the Polish stand any chance of holding their own against the mighty French when the game kicks off.
Piotr Zielinski had also got on the scoresheet alongside his team’s skipper against Saudi Arabia and will look to replicate the same in the match against the holders.
