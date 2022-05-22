French Open 2022: Ex-champion Muguruza Knocked Out in 1st Round

Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out in the first round on Sunday, losing 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, the oldest woman in the tournament. World number 46 Kanepi, who turns 37 next month, made the last eight at the French Open in 2008 and 2012.

She goes on to face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the last 32.

More to follow…

