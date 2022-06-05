French Open 2022 Men's Singles Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

History will be made on Sunday when Rafael Nadal takes on his pupil Casper Ruud in the men’s singles final of the French Open. Either Nadal will become the oldest man to triumph at the Roland-Garros or Ruud will become the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam.

Nadal will be the favourite on Sunday to lift the La coupe des Mousquetaires. However, Nadal wouldn’t want to take anything for granted in his 14th French Open final. Nadal was stretched all the way in his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev, who exposed some chinks in Rafa’s armour.

Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev retired after suffering a horrific injury on the court. However, Nadal looked physically burnt out after spending a gruelling three hours on the court. Nadal is also playing these long matches despite suffering from a chronic left foot injury which flared up right before the tournament started. The Spaniard would need to be in the best possible physical shape against Casper Ruud on Sunday.

On the other hand, Casper Ruud put on a clinical display of clay court tennis in his semi-final to defeat Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. The 23-year-old has already scripted history by becoming the first Norwegian man to reach the championship match of a Grand Slam. But Ruud would want to go a step further and bask in Grand Slam glory. Clay is Ruud’s best surface and he would need to play the best tennis of his life to have any chance of defeating the great Spaniard. It will be interesting to see if Ruud will display any nerves against a man who has personally fostered his game at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

Ahead of the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played on June 5, Sunday.

Where will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud take place?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud begin?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on June 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will have a live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How do I watch the live streaming online of the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud can also be live-streamed on the SONY LIV app and website.

