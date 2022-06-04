Home / News / Sports / French Open 2022 Women’s Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
French Open 2022 Women’s Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Catch all the live action from French Open 2022 Women’s Singles between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff. Swiatek vs Gauff Roland Rarros final starts 6:30 PM IST.

French Open 2022 Women’s Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff – World number one Iga Swiatek will be aiming to extend her unbeaten streak to 35 matches as she is set to take on teenager Coco Gauff in the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final today (June 4). In the semi-final, the 2020 French Open champion defeated Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 to qualify for the final. Read More

Jun 04, 2022 18:43 IST

French Open Women's Final LIVE: Gauff Server, Swiatek with the first point. Gauff 0-15 Swiatek

The first point of the game goes to Swiatek after Gauff begins the match with her serve. After a rally, Gauff finds the net and concedes the points.

Jun 04, 2022 18:39 IST

French Open Women's Final LIVE: Players warming up.

The finalists get their warm-up in before the game with a couple of rallies and practice serves.

Jun 04, 2022 18:36 IST

French Open Women's Final LIVE: Chair Umpire

Damien Dumosois will be the umpire for the big game.

Jun 04, 2022 18:34 IST

French Open Women's Final LIVE: The Players take the stage

The finalists of this year’s French Open, Coco Gauff of the USA and Iga Swiatek of Poland are announced into the court to a raucous ovation on what could be a historic day in the life of the players.

Jun 04, 2022 18:14 IST

French Open Final Live Score: Coco Gauff Relaxed in her preps

Jun 04, 2022 18:13 IST

French Open Final: Last Minute preparations for Iga Swiatek

Jun 04, 2022 18:12 IST

French Open 2022 Women’s Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Jun 04, 2022 18:05 IST

French Open Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - Head-to-head

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami. Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women’s title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

Jun 04, 2022 18:05 IST

French Open 2022 Women’s Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2022 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff. Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

A win in the final on Sunday will help Swiatek in equaling the best unbeaten run held by Venus Williams.

America’s Gauff, on the other hand, ousted 59th ranked Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her previous encounter to seal a berth in her first Grand Slam final. Teenage star Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.

The 18-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament and showed few signs of nerves in her first major semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan. But she is the underdog against Poland’s Swiatek, who will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s unbeaten run in the 21st century if she lifts the trophy.

Ahead of today’s French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff; here is all you need to know:

What date French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will take place on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff be played?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff begin?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff match?

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff match?

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match is available to be streamed live Sonyliv app and website.

