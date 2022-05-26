French Open: Daniil Medvedev Eases Into Last 32

World number two Daniil Medvedev eased into the French Open third round on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Medvedev, who made the quarter-finals in 2021, goes on to face another Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic, the 28th seed, for a place in the last 16.

Djere hit 39 winners on Thursday but was undone by 68 unforced errors as Medvedev completed victory in two hours 35 minutes.

“I think Laslo may have had an injury so he was making winners or making mistakes so I thought ‘OK, well, his pain could go away’," said Medvedev.

“That’s not easy so I had to focus on every point."

