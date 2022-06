Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday by crushing Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

His victory came 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds.

Nadal’s two-hour 18-minute romp on Sunday took his record at the tournament to 112 wins against just three losses and also put him halfway to a calendar men’s Grand Slam last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969.

Nadal, unbeaten in 13 previous finals in Paris and playing in his 30th Grand Slam decider, got off to a flying start against Ruud, the first Norwegian man to feature in a championship match at the majors.

Rafael Nadal Factfile -

Name: Rafael Nadal

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 36

Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)

World ranking: 5

Career titles: 92

Grand Slam titles: 22

Australian Open: 2009, 2022

French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Wimbledon: 2008, 2010

US Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

ATP Masters titles: 36

Here is the list of all of the great Spaniard’s Grand Slam successes so far:

2022 French Open beat Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-3, 6-3, 6-0

2022 Australian Open beat Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

2020 French Open beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

2019 US Open beat Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4

2019 French Open beat Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2018 French Open beat Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

2017 US Open beat Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

2017 French Open beat Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

2014 French Open beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

2013 US Open beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

2013 French Open beat David Ferrer (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2012 French Open beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2011 French Open beat Roger Federer (SUI) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-1

2010 US Open beat Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

2010 Wimbledon beat Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

2010 French Open beat Robin Soderling (SUI) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

2009 Australian Open beat Roger Federer (SUI) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-2

2008 Wimbledon beat Roger Federer (SUI) 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-7 (10/8), 9-7

2008 French Open beat Roger Federer (SUI) 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

2007 French Open beat Roger Federer (SUI) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

2006 French Open beat Roger Federer (SUI) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

2005 French Open beat Mariano Puerta (ARG) 6-7 (7/6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going," Nadal said after winning the final.

“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling."

