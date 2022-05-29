French Open: Holger Rune Advances to Round Four

Teenager Holger Rune has given Denmark a man in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 63 years.

The 19-year-old Rune, who won the French Open junior title three years ago, closed out the third round of the main draw by beating Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday night.

Rune has not dropped a set so far in the tournament.

He is ranked a career-high 40th and had never won a Grand Slam match until beating 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov in his Roland Garros debut this week.

No Danish man had made it this far in Paris since Kurt Nielsen and Torben Ulrich in 1959.

Rune will take on 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

