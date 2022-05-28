French Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Tamara Zidansek to Storm Into Fourth Round

Jessica Pegula needed just one match point to secure this victory at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded American will make her debut in the French Open’s fourth round after eliminating 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.

The finish was much more straightforward than Pegula’s first two wins, in which she required a total of 18 match points to get through: 10 in the first round, eight in the second.

Pegula, who faces Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the quarterfinals, is one of just two of the top 15 seeds remaining in the women’s draw. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the other.

Two high-seeded women departed Saturday: No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa stopped playing because of a health issue while trailing No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1, and Sabalenka lost to Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

