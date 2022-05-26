French Open: Karolina Pliskova is 6th Top-10 Woman to Lose

Two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova has lost in the second round at Roland Garros to a French wild-card entry making her debut in any Grand Slam tournament.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The 227th-ranked Leolia Jeanjean’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over the eighth-seeded Pliskova means that six of the top 10 women in the seedings at the French Open already are gone before the second round is completed.

Pliskova joins No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza on the way out.

The remaining four women in the top 10 are scheduled to play Thursday: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Paola Badosa, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins.

Advertisement

Pliskova has been ranked No. 1 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2016. She also has reached the semifinals at the other two major tournaments. That includes the French Open in 2017.

Jeanjean is a 26-year-old from Montpellier. She trailed 2-1 at the start on Thursday before winning nine consecutive games to take the opening set and grab a 4-0 lead in the second.

Pliskova made 28 unforced errors and was broken in half of her eight service games.

Other stars in action on Thursday:

Iga Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 at the French Open and she is putting her 29-match winning streak on the line in the second round on Day 5 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek’s run is the longest in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 20-year-old Polish player faces 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States on Thursday.

Advertisement

Other women in action as the second round concludes include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, two-time major champion Simona Halep and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the top men on Thursday’s schedule on a cloudy, chilly day in Paris.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.