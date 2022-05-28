French Open: Third Seed Paula Badosa Quits Third Round Clash With Injury

AFP
Updated: May 28, 2022, 22:03 IST
Spanish third seed Paula Badosa retired from her French Open third-round match through injury on Saturday.
This leaves the world number one Iga Swiatek as the only top 10 seed left in the tournament.
Badosa was trailing Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1 at the Court Suzanne Lenglen when she quit.
