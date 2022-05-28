French Open: Zheng Qinwen Reaches Fourth Round After Alize Cornet Pulls Out Injured

Zheng Qinwen has become the fourth Chinese woman to reach the fourth round at the French Open, doing so in her tournament debut.

The 74th-ranked Zheng was leading 6-0, 3-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier when her opponent, France’s Alizé Cornet, stopped playing because of what she said was a torn muscle in her upper left leg.

Cornet said she got injured during her previous match, a win against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and considered not playing at all against Zheng.

Zheng is a 19-year-old who is ranked 74th and playing in only her second Grand Slam tournament.

She moved into a matchup against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Li Na, Zhang Shuai and Zheng Jie are the other women from China to get this far at Roland Garros. Li won the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open and is the only Chinese tennis player with a major singles title.

In other third-round women’s matches, Camila Giorgi beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2. Giorgi and Kasatkina face each other next.

