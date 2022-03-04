From Gary Lineker to Boris Becker: Not Just Cricketers, Sporting World Mourns Passing of Shane Warne

Tributes came pouring in as the sporting world mourned the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne in Thailand on Friday evening.

Former England footballer and sports broadcaster Gary Lineker led the tributes on Twitter, writing, “Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane."

Fellow footballer Stan Collymore followed Lineker as he tweeted, “My goodness, Shane Warne has died. 52 years old, this is truly awful news. Rest in peace Ledge."

The news has clearly affected the entire sporting world and the loss will undoubtedly be felt by the cricketing community, particularly the Australian cricket community.

As per a statement given to Fox News by Warne’s management firm, the leg-spinner passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his career with 293 wickets in ODIs and 708 wickets in Tests, the most by a leg spinner in the format.

