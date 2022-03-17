From Manuel Aaron to Praggnanandhaa - Why is Chennai Called 'Mecca of Chess'?

‘We welcome the Kings and Queens,’ says TN Chief Minister MK Stalin.

‘Tamil Nadu is proud to host the World Chess Olympiad,’ says TN Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

What’s so special about Olympiad Chess Game? Why is Chennai called ‘Mecca of Chess’? What gave rise to Tamil Nadu’s incredible chess culture?

The announcement that the 44th World Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai adds further strength to the phrase - ‘Chennai, the mecca of Chess’. The International Chess Federation has given permission to hold matches in Chennai due to the Ukraine-Russia war, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Moscow. Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu government and the All India Chess Federation are planning to hold the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Meanwhile, the competition has been scheduled from July 26 to August 8, 2022. The biggest chess series after the 2013 World Chess Championship is to be held in India. Precisely, the biggest-ever sports event in India that too Chennai hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Subsequently, the world’s top players, including world champion Magnus Carlson, will take part in the series. More than 2,000 players from more than 150 countries, including India, will take part. In the meantime, the World Chess Olympiad series is a team sport between nations. As India hosts this year’s tournament, the Indian team is banging in three. Earlier, the Indian team has won one gold and two bronze medals so far in this Olympiad series which has been held since 1927.

It is noteworthy that India won the bronze medal in the Olympiad series held online in 2021 under the captainship of Viswanathan Anand. As the biggest-ever sports event is set to happen in Chennai, it has given a festive feeling to the whole of Tamil Nadu.

Why is Chennai called ‘Mecca of Chess’?

Ever since 1961, when the country’s first International Master title was received by Manuel Aaron, who grew up in Tamil Nadu, and Chennai-based Viswanathan Anand crowning the first Grandmaster from India in 1988, followed by Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi, the first Indian to achieve the title of Woman Grandmaster in 2001 and Praggnanandhaa from Chennai becoming the second youngest Grandmaster in the world at his 12 in 2018, Chennai has been a factory of Grandmasters.

In the recent Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition, the 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa defeated World champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round, creating an eye-widen moment internationally. Earlier, Magnus Carlsen was defeated by Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna from India. From having one Grandmaster in 1988, the recent years have seen a flurry of youngsters attaining their Grandmaster title in Chess, especially from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. India indeed had tripled its Grandmaster count in past decade. According to the FIDE, there are 73 Grandmasters, 125 International Masters, 18 Woman Grandmasters, 42 Woman International Masters and a total of 33,028 rated players. Of the 73 Grandmasters, Tamil Nadu roughly shares nearly 40 per cent of the total Grandmasters in India.

Bobby Fischer, a record-setting chess master who became the youngest player to win the US Chess Championship at the age of 14, has indeed made a huge leap in the Chess world. As per history, ever since 1948, the Chess title was in the hands of Soviet players. During the cold war time, Bobby Fischer gave an insulting defeat for the Soviet Union in 1972 and became the World Champion. Fischer’s victory went mainstream like never before. His victory had a huge impact on sports. Earlier, Manuel Aaron became the only Indian to play against Bobby Fischer in 1962.

When Tamil Nadu’s Manuel Aaron started a Chess club in the Soviet Cultural Centre in 1972, the Soviet Union wanted Aaron to propagate their views everywhere, while they gazed at Chennai for their propaganda. Everything related to chess was imported from the USSR for free to Chennai. And they built a place for a club too. Ironically, Chess was at its peak in Chennai because of Bobby Fischer’s win over Boris Spassky. Before that, there were no clubs in Chennai.

According to Aaron, the Tamil Nadu Chess Association (TNCA), established in 1947, has infiltrated the smaller districts, bringing players to the forum. There are tournaments happening in the state every year at any given point in time. Meanwhile, the government also slowly mandated that chess be taught in government schools since it increases the cognitive skills in children. As of 2018, Tamil Nadu had more than 12 thousand registered players and lakhs of unregistered players and more than 200 chess tournaments conducted in the state every year. Still, there are many more academies growing in Tamil Nadu, which particularly makes Chennai retain its crown as India’s chess capital.

