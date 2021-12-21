From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Top Athletes With Most Followers on Instagram

From every sport in the world, the fan bases set are in volumes. The fans are eager to get updates about real and sports’ life of these players, who has been bringing accolades to their nations. From Cricket to Basketball to Football, here are the most followed athletes on Instagram in 2021.

>Marcelo – 50.8 Million Followers

Brazilian and Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo comes on the list as the 10th most followed athlete on Instagram. Sponsored by Adidas, Marcelo has 50.8 million followers on the social media application and other than his winning selfies. The left-back shares humorous posts as well, keeping his fans entertained at all times.

>Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 51.8 Million Followers

Gaining followers every day, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has to be on the list as the Swedish striker is known for his witty posts, his workouts, his form and sponsored updates, in the typical Zlatan way. The AC Milan striker is continuing to shine. Despite playing in over ten clubs in his career, Zlatan has a separate fan following.

>Ronaldinho – 62.2 Million Followers

Retired but never forgotten, a Brazilian magician that made millions love football. Despite retiring early, Ronaldinho is still very much active off the field. Known as the party animal, the former FC Barcelona and AC Milan player posts some of his memorious goals along with his next party destination to endorsing his former clubs.

>Kylian Mbappe – 63 Million Followers

The French wunderkind Kylian Mbappe gained celebrity status once he made his big-money move from Monaco FC to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 2018 World Cup winner is gaining followers every day and is being dubbed as the next big thing in European football.

>David Beckham – 70 Million Followers

Another retired athlete, who is currently a global megastar. Multiple brand ownership, a fashion icon and one of the greatest England footballers, David Beckham is on the list with 70 Million followers. From sharing multiple family posts and outings, Beckham also posts his brand endorsements and pictures alongside celebrities at Old Trafford.

>LeBron James – 105 Million Followers

King James, a basketball player like no other, is one of the most idolized players in Basketball. Active and still winning titles and awards, the NBA superstar has found a place amongst footballers in the list of most-followed athletes on Instagram.

>Neymar Jr. – 166 Million Followers

Another Brazilian that has inspired many with his style, his skills and for being an iconic footballer, the PSG No. 10 is fourth on the list of most-followed athletes. The Brazilian gained a massive fan following since his move to FC Barcelona and since then Neymar is known for his parties and also his multiple personal posts on Instagram.

>Virat Kohli – 173 Million Followers

One of the greatest cricketers — aggressive, passionate and a fan following spread globally, Indian captain Virat Kohli claims the third spot on the list with 173 Million Followers. Other than being the best at what he does, Kohli also endorses his brand on the social media application and is known amongst the best in the sport. The family man also updates his fans on Instagram with photographs and videos.

>Lionel Messi – 290 Million Followers

Seven time-Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi hogs the second spot in the most followed athlete in the world. The football legend updates his fans daily with posts from his training, time with the family and promotes his own brand as well. On and off the pitch, Messi claims the second spot.

>Cristiano Ronaldo – 378 Followers

The highest followed athlete on Instagram and the most followed person on Instagram. Ronaldo is known for his charismatic physique, a focused mentality and a born winner. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner posts pictures of his training, his family time and brands endorsed.

