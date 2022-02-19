India on the Verge of Creating Something Very Special with the Olympic Movement: Nita Ambani

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, Mumbai was elected as the host of the next International Olympic Committee (IOC) session to be held in 2023. An Indian delegation led by Mrs Nita Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India, and including Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Mr Abhinav Bindra, presented a compelling case during the 139th IOC Session, held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The delegation spoke of the unique opportunity for the Olympic Movement to engage with India’s passionate sports fans.

Here are key highlights from Mrs Nita Ambani’s speech:

An honour to lead Indian delegation and share our passion and ambition for hosting such a prestigious Olympic event. India has made consistent strides and grown into a more prosperous and self-confident nation since it last hosted an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in 1983. India is surging ahead to become one of the top three economies in the world and prides itself as a vibrant nation of unmatched diversities. India is a robust democracy with stronger global relationships, just like the one with the IOC. India takes immense pride in its resilient spirit, administering 1.5 billion vaccines throughout the country and producing and export millions of vaccines to several countries across the world. India’s next generation is brimming with a billion hopes and dreams, driven by the potential and the power of creative energy. I truly believe India is on the verge of creating something very special with the Olympic Movement. India is scaling new heights in every field, including Olympic Sport. Nearly half of India’s population, over 600 million are under 25 years of age making it one of the most crucial and exciting places to nurture and grow the Olympic Movement. Inspired by the Olympic Values Education Programme, it is our mission to identify potential talent and guide them to greatness in the world of sport. To coincide with the Olympic Session 2023, we propose to launch a series of elite sports development programmes for youth across deprived communities It is our aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. It is our ambition to inspire every young Indian to embrace the Olympic Values of Friendship, Excellence, and Respect. The IOC Session in 2023 in India will be a catalyst that will ignite this ambition into action. The Session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Situated in the heart of the city at Bandra Kurla Complex, the JWC is the largest convention centre in India and will start operations in early 2022.

