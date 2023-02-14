Game Of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Aims To Set An All-Time Powerlifting Record

Actor and former boxer Hafthor Bjornsson has decided to come out of his retirement in order to set a new world record. Hafthor, who played Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Game of Thrones, has sensationally announced that he is aiming to take part in powerlifting once again. Hafthor revealed that he intends to break the current record of 1182.5kg, held by Dan Bell, at the end of the year. Bell had registered an all-time world record at the 2021 WRPF Hybrid Showdown III. The 34-year-old also confirmed that he is currently planning to script to return to professional strongman next year.

“So my decision is to come back into powerlifting. I want to break the all-time raw powerlifting world record. Powerlifting is squat, bench and deadlift, three lifts. And I want to break the all-time total, which is today 1182.5kg," Hafthor Bjornsson said on his YouTube channel.

Bjornsson revealed that he plans to compete at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio and Rogue Invitationals. “[Then in 2024] I will go back to strongman and give my absolute best there again. I want to compete at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio and Rogue Invitationals," he said.

Hafthor Bjornsson had made his strongman debut in 2009. Nine years later, he had emerged as the World’s Strongest Man. Overall, the Iceland native made nine appearances at the World’s Strongest Man competition. He managed to secure three wins after appearing four times at the Arnold Strongman Classic. Bjornsson was last seen in action at a strongman show during the 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic. Bjornsson had ended his stint at a strongman event promisingly after claiming the top spot three years back. The victory also guided him to clinch the Arnold Strongman Classic title three times in a row.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who is 6ft 8in tall and weighs nearly 335 pounds, had decided to relinquish the sports year to focus on boxing. His stint in boxing did not turn out to be quite long-lasting. In his short boxing career, Bjornsson bagged two wins and as many draws. His two victories appeared against 2017 World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall and Devon Laratt. Bjornsson eventually decided to retire from boxing in October last year.

