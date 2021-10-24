GAMMA World Championships Invites Indian Team to MMA Championships in Germany

The team members from the KOI Combat Academy have been invited to the GAMMA World Championships in Germany, equivalent to the Olympics. This is a major achievement for India - and an opportunity to showcase Indian MMA athletes on the world stage. Mixed martial arts, sometimes referred to as cage fighting, no holds barred, and ultimate fighting, is a full-contact combat sport based on striking and grappling, incorporating techniques from various combat sports including boxing, kickboxing and martial arts from around the world.

The KOI Combat Academy led by Vishal Seigell, has been independently nurturing MMA athletes, by identifying and adopting the young hopefuls. Vishal Seigell and the KOI Combat Academy completely supports the athletes with their training, equipment, supplements, medical, championships and even housing.

KOI Combat Academy started with a vision to support athletes who are from under privileged and weak socio-economic backgrounds. With a mission to providing opportunities to get them visibility at national and international levels.

“We have already been victorious at what could be the Asian Games of MMA - the Asian MMA Championships held in Kyrgyzstan in August 2021," says Vishal Seigell, Founder, KOI Combat Academy. “We have now been invited to participate, in what could be called the Olympics of MMA - The GAMMA World MMA Championships to be held in December 2021. This would be an excellent forum to showcase India and its talent to the world, and offer hope to the Indian youth - especially after the challenges of the pandemic."

Seigell, founder of the KOI Combat Academy started training in MMA at six years of age and has numerous achievements to his credit such as the head coach of the Indian National MMA Team (AIMMAF 2021), World Kickboxing Network Supervisor among many others.

The athletes are looking for sponsorships for the tournament, and are training intensely. The team consists of six athletes, the head coach - manager and an assistant coach. The athletes - Naoram Dinesh, Subala Laishram, Kishore Gowda, Havish Reddy, Ajit Negi and Rupjyoti Choudhary are getting ready to be the new champions of the world.

