Genoa vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Serie A Coverage on TV And Online in India

Relegation-threatened Genoa will be desperately looking for three points as they are set to take on mighty Juventus on Saturday in Serie A. The match is scheduled to be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa. Genoa come into the fixture after suffering 1-0 away defeat against Sampdoria in their last Serie A match. Alexander Blessin’s men are currently languishing at 19th spot on the points table with 25 points from 35 matches.

On the other hand, Juventus will aim to stretch their four-match unbeaten run when they will face Genoa on Saturday. Massimiliano Allegri’s men find themselves at fourth spot on the points table after bagging 69 points from 35 matches. Allegri will be worried about his defensive performance as Juventus failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches. Apart from a lackluster defense Allegri will also have to injury issues as his multiple first-choice players will not be available for selection against Genoa due to injuries.

Ahead of Serie A match between Genoa vs Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A match between Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) will be played?

The Serie A match between Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A match Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) be played?

The match between Genoa (GEN) and Juventus (JUV) will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa.

What time will the Serie A match Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) begin?

The match between Genoa (GEN) and Juventus (JUV) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) match?

Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) match?

Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Genoa (GEN) vs Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting XIs

Genoa Predicted Starting Line-up: Salvatore Sirigu, Morten Frendrup, Mattia Bani, Leo Ostigard, Johan Vasquez, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badlej, Caleb Ekuban, Nadiem Amiri, Pablo Galdames, Mattia Destro

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot, Fabio Miretti, Denis Zakaria, Federico Bernardeschi, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

