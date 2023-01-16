GER vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Germany vs Belgium Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 GER vs BEL Match, January 17, Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 pm IST

Belgium kicked off their World Cup title defence on a promising note after thrashing Korea by a convincing margin of 5-0. Korea had managed to keep Belgium at bay in the first half. The Olympics gold medalists started the second half with renewed vigour. Their relentless attack finally paid off in the very first minute of the second half. Alexander Hendrickx converted a penalty corner to earn a much-needed lead for Belgium. The defending champions ultimately netted four more goals in the last 16 minutes to register a convincing win.

Belgium will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they will be back in action on Tuesday. In their next World Cup fixture, Belgium will be up against Germany. The match between Germany and Belgium is slated to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Germany also clinched a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Japan in their opening Men’s Hockey World Cup game.

Ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup match between Germany and Belgium, here is everything you need to know:

GER vs BEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

GER vs BEL Live Streaming

The Men’s Hockey World Cup match between Germany and Belgium will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GER vs BEL Match Details

The GER vs BEL Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, January 17, at 7:00 pm IST.

GER vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gonzalo Peillat

Vice-Captain: Christopher Ruhr

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

Goalkeeper: Vincent Vanasch

Defenders: Gonzalo Peillat, Arthur De Sloover, Alexander Hendrickx, Tom Grambusch

Midfielders: Felix Denayer, Victor Wegnez, Mats Grambusch, Antoine Kina

Forwards: Tom Boon, Christopher Ruhr

Germany vs Belgium Possible Starting XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Stadler (gk), Mathias Muller, Mats Grambusch (c), Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Tom Grambusch, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Vincent Vanasch (gk), Arthur van Dorren, Florent van Aubel, Sebastien Dockier, Gauthier Boccard, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer (c), Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon

