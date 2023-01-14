Germany vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Germany vs Japan Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 14

Germany will take on Japan in game 8 of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on January 14. Germany are one of the strongest contenders to lift the coveted World Cup and will be the favourites to win against Japan.

Germany should progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament alongside Belgium from Pool B. They had reached the knockout rounds in 2018 as well. Germany were beaten by eventual champions Belgium in that World Cup. A convincing win against Japan will boost their morale that they can go all the way this time around.

Japan will be aiming to cause an upset on Saturday. Their chances will depend on players like Koji Yamasaki and Ken Nagayoshi. Japan will have to be at the top of their game if they have to defeat this German side.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Japan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Germany and Japan be played?

The match between Germany and Japan will be played on January 14.

Where will the match between Germany and Japan be played?

The match between Germany and Japan will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the match between Germany and Japan begin?

The match between Germany and Japan will begin at 7 pm IST, on January 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Germany and Japan?

The match between Germany and Japan will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Germany and Japan?

The match between Germany and Japan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Germany vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marco Miltkau

Vice-Captain: Mats Grambusch

Suggested Playing XI for Germany vs Japan Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

GK: Takashi Yoshikawa

DEF: Tom Grambusch, Mathias Muller, Gonzalo Peillat, Reiki Fujishima

MID: Ken Nagayoshi, Thies Prinz, Taiki Takade, Mats Grambusch

FWD: Marco Miltkau, Koji Yamasaki

Germany vs Japan Predicted Playing XI:

Germany: Alexander Stadler, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Muller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Thies Prinz, Marco Miltkau, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand

Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Masaki Ohashi, Seren-Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Kentaro Fukuda

