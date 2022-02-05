‘Get Someone Who Uplifts You’: Nick Kyrgios Shares Pics With Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi have been inseparable for the last two months, and their recent night out in Sydney speak all about the love they share. From the clicks, it is evident that the ‘bad boy of tennis’ is nothing short of smitten with his girlfriend. The 26-year-old shared a series of sweet loved-up images of himself and Costeen.

Nick’s caption hinted that the duo is planning a promising future. “Get someone who uplifts you in every single way, I dunno how the vibes are always like this but it’s safe to say I’m excited for all the memories coming our way," he wrote.

Advertisement

While Costeen donned a white tank top and paired it with high-waisted trousers and runners, Nick Kyrgios stuck to his most loved all-black outfit, a long-sleeve T-shirt and jeans. In one of the mushy pictures, the lovebirds were seen holding hands on a date night and they lean in together for a kiss. Nick’s fans and friends are never tired of adoring the lovely couple.

Nick went Instagram official with the 21-year-old in December. During his appearance on the Today Show, Nick Kyrgios shared that his girlfriend makes him really happy and always radiates good vibes. “It’s unbelievable. Honestly. It’s such a vibe. It’s good energy, she makes me really, really happy," he said.

While their recent night out in Sydney has grabbed headlines, not many know that the duo had first met on a night out in this Australian city itself. The comment sections of some of their affectionate posts revealed this detail.

Advertisement

On a recent post about their relationship, one of Costeen’s friends wrote, “God bless Bedouin," referring to the Double Bay bar. Costeen responded by calling her friend the “best wingwoman."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.