Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic Head All-NBA First Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic headed the voting for the 2021-2022 All-NBA First Team, the league said Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Jokic were joined in the starting line-up by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Antetokounmpo topped the voting, receiving first team votes on all 100 ballots. It was the Greek star’s fourth consecutive selection to the first team.

Doncic and Jokic, meanwhile, each received 88 of the 100 votes.

Advertisement

Booker garnered 82 first team selections while Tatum completed the line-up with 49 votes.

There was no place for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who instead found himself heading the second team line-up.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan completed the second team line-up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.