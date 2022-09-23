GOAT Debate 'Silly'! Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer will be on court for one last time in the Laver Cup 2022 for a doubles match, teaming up with long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, Federer settled the “Greatest of all time" debate between the big three of Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and himself.

On being asked who the greatest tennis player, Federer was reluctant to pick up a favourite rather he insisted that the three players were different and incomparable. “People always like to compare. I see it every day with my twins. Without wanting, you compare them. You shouldn’t. We (Big Three) made each other better. So at the end of the day, we’ll all shake hands," Federer said.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion described the subject as a topic for “good conversation" before calling it “silly". He also said that he was grateful to be a part of the “big three" and will not be able to say who the best among them was.

“I have always said that it’s wonderful to be a part of that selective group. However, how can you compare? What’s better? To win when you’re old or when you’re young? Is it better to win on clay or grass? Is it better to have super dominant years or come back from injury? “It really is impossible to compare," the 41-year-old added.

Federer concluded by hailing Nadal and Djokovic as the “best" in the business. “What I know is they are absolutely exceptional and greats of the game and will go down as the best," the Swiss maestro said.

Federer had announced his retirement through Twitter and said that the Laver Cup would be his last major tournament, drawing curtains to one of the most illustrious careers in the history of the sport.

Coming back to the Laver Cup, following Andy Murray’s match against Alex de Minaur, Federer and Nadal will take to the court to clash against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. This would be the last time Fedrer will be in action at a professional tennis competition. The doubles match will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Friday, September 23, the last act of Federer’s long and illustrious career.

