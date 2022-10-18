Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Golden State Warriors will be aiming to add another title to their decorated trophy cabinet as they are set to start their NBA season with an encounter against Los Angeles Lakers. The match between the Warriors and Lakers will be played on Wednesday at the Chase Center in California.

Steve Kerr’s side produced a splendid run last season to clinch the seventh NBA title in the history of the franchise. Crucial figures like Gary Payton II might have left the squad but the core of the Warriors team still seems intact and capable of reaching another NBA Finals.

Lakers, on the other hand, have not been successful in doing anything impressive in recent times. Lakers won their last NBA title in 2020 and could not even feature in the playoffs last season.

Ahead of Wednesday’s NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be played?

The NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA match Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be played at the Chase Center in California.

What time will the NBA match Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers begin?

The NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match?

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match?

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA match will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio TV. The game can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Possible Starting line-up:

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G), Andrew Wiggins (F), Draymond Green (F), Kevon Looney (C)

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Starting Line-up: Patrick Beverley (G), Russell Westbrook (G), LeBron James (F), Anthony Davis (F), Damian Jones (C)

