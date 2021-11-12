Golf: Anirban Lahiri in Danger of Missing Cut After Late Bogeys in Houston

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was moving along with a series of pars for the first 15 holes before dropping two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open.

Lahiri with a 72 lies 101st and is in danger of missing yet another cut in the fall season.

The 34-year-old, who has been struggling with consistency for the last few weeks, dropped shots on par-5 16th and Par-4 17th.

He did not hole many of the putts, but was still bogey free as he hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.

There was a four-way tie at the top with Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List finishing at 5-under 65.

List had three more holes to play when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start by two and a half hours at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and two-putted for a bogey.

The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.

Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston. If List, who holed his second shot from 180 yards for an eagle on Par-4 14th wins, it will be his maiden PGA TOUR win.

Patrick Reed shot a 70 and Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase, playing on a sponsor exemption, was 3 over through seven holes.

