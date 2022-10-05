Grandmaster Hans Niemann Likely Cheated Over a Hundred Times, Investigation Reveals

In the dubious saga that has rocked the world of sport in general and the world of chess in particular, a recent investigation has pointed to American grandmaster Hans Niemann’s indiscretions in over a hundred games.

The 19-year-old American chess player made headlines during the Sinquefield Cup, where he beat the world champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in an over-the-board game.

Carlsen had accused the American of using unfair means to get the victory against him and Niemann was further put on trial for the use of anal beads in an attempt to cheat during the game.

The American denied the usage of any such means and even said he was prepared to play naked if it would clear his name. He also added that he had used unfair means to win chess games back in the day when he was aged 12 and 16 while playing online tournaments.

However, the latest development reveals that Niemann has cheated in more games than he has previously disclosed, with his latest use of underhanded tactics taking place as recently as 2020.

Carlsen’s protest against the American continued when the pair met in an online tournament and the Norwegian made his displeasure with Niemann known as he resigned after just a solitary move and resigned.

Carlsen went on to say “I believe that Niemann has cheated more, and more recently than he has publicly admitted. His over-the-board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game, in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do."

The investigation by Chess.com used multiple detection tools to confirm the suspicion surrounding the player’s games such as analytics capable of comparing human moves to that of perfect chess engines.

The report stated that Niemann had confessed to cheating in private to Danny Rensch, the chief chess officer of chess.com. Further, the report mentioned that many of the American’s performances merited inspection and investigation based on data.

Chess.com, which has handled its affairs and bans internally said that it felt compelled to share its findings in this instance.

