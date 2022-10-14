GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 match, October 14, Bengaluru 9:30 pm IST

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan: It has been a dismal start to the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League for Gujarat Giants who are now languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Chandram Ranjit-led side have not been able to register a single win after playing two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat Giants, in their next fixture, will be facing Puneri Paltan. The match between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will be played on Friday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gujarat’s first match against Tamil Thalaivas resulted in a draw. However, Gujarat conceded their first defeat of the season in the next match against Dabang Delhi KC. The defending champions simply outclassed Gujarat to secure a 53-33 victory.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will also be seeking to record their first win of the season against Gujarat. With just one draw from two matches, Puneri Paltan currently find themselves in the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

In their last match, Puneri Paltan had to concede a 39-41 defeat against Bengaluru Bulls.

Ahead of Friday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs PUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs PUN Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs PUN Match Details

The Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 14, at 9:30 pm IST.

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Vice-Captain: Sanket Sawant

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia

All-rounders: Balasaheb Jadhav, Shankar Gadai

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Prateek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Puneri Paltan Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Badal Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Mohit Goyat

