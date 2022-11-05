The ninth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League has featured some fascinating matches. Fans are now looking forward to the three matches on Saturday, November 5.

While Gujarat Giants will take on Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Telugu Titans. In the last match of the night, Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will face off at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Gujarat Giants have not been consistent this season and lost their last match against Patna Pirates. But they will be eyeing a comeback against Bengal Warriors. Much will depend upon Sandeep Kandola and Rakesh Sangroya.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have a clear advantage against Telugu Titans, who are languishing at the bottom of the table. Tamil Thalaivas would like a comprehensive win against Telugu Titans on Saturday. The last match of the night is perhaps the most exciting one.

Both Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas recorded a win in their last match. It will be the battle of U.P. Yoddhas’ raiders and the defence of the Haryana Steelers.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be played on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be played on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will be played on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Read all the Latest Sports News here