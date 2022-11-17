Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru Bulls recorded a much-needed 38-49 win over Telugu Titans in their last game to reclaim the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. Bharat and Neeraj Narwal emerged as the star performers to script a vital triumph for Bengaluru Bulls.

The table-toppers will now aim to extend their winning streak to four matches when they will take on a depleted Gujarat Giants side on Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League encounter between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

After claiming nine wins from 14 games, Bengaluru Bulls now have whopping 51 points to their name.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will have different ambitions when they resume their Pro Kabaddi League campaign on Friday. After enduring two defeats on the trot, Gujarat Giants find themselves in 11th position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of the PKL match between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

