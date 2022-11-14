Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in Match 79 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 14. Both the teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and desperately need a win. Gujarat Giants were steamrolled by Bengal Warriors in their last match. Apart from Chandran Ranjit, no one really impressed in that match. The likes of Rinku Narwal and Rakesh Sangroya will have to step up if Gujarat Giants are to win this match. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have not registered a win in any of their last four matches. Nitin Rawal and Co will be aiming to collect maximum points from this match. Manjeet and Jaideep Kuldeep will be the key players for Haryana Steelers in this match. There is very little to choose between both teams and the game promises to be a riveting affair.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will be played on November 14, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

