Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gujarat Giants have won their last four matches on the trot. Their impressive upturn in form has seen them move into seventh place on the Pro Kabaddi League table. They continue to make inroads towards the top four qualification spots, gaining some necessary momentum along the way.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Parteek Dahiya was in menacing form against the Telugu Titans in their last fixture claiming 17 points on the mat for Gujarat. That being said, the Jaipur Pink Panthers sit on the top of the PKL table right now.

They have been ruthless this season, instilling fear in all the other teams. V Ajith Kumar and Arjun Deshwal have been rocking on the mat for the team from Jaipur. They have won their last five games, and their last loss was against a tough Puneri Paltan.

Advertisement

Jaipur also managed to edge past Gujarat the last time these two sides met, but with the renewed enthusiasm and energy in the Giants, only time will tell who will win this game.

Ahead of the PKL match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place on December 9, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Parteek Dahiya, Lee Dong-geon, Rinku Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Sonu Jaglan, Shankar Gadai, Rakesh Sungroya

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: V.Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush

Read all the Latest Sports News here