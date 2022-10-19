Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 matches are coming thick and fast and we have another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, October 19. In the first match of the day, the Gujarat Giants will clash against the UP Yoddha. The Tamil Thalaivas will then take the mat against the Bengaluru Bulls, later in the evening. Both matches will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Giants need to rack up wins if they have to progress to the playoffs of the tournament. As things stand, they are struggling at the tenth place in the table with just a solitary win to their name. However, getting a win seems to be easier said than done for the Giants at the moment. They will be up against the UP Yoddha who have endured a mixed bag of results. With two wins and as many losses, the Uttar Pradesh franchise is placed in the fourth position and will be desperate to secure another big win on Wednesday.

The second of the night will be a south derby and the Bengaluru Bulls will be on the charge for their third win of the campaign. Bulls’ star raider, Vikash Kandola was left weeping in their last match against the UP Yoddha, as his Super 10 performance went in vain. The Bulls lost their second match by a narrow 7-point gap. Meanwhile, their opponents themselves have not been in the best of forms. The Tamil Thalaivas have failed to replicate their swagger this season. They are currently on a losing spree and will want to turn their season around as soon as possible.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls, and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will the matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls, and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches on Wednesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls, and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

UP Yoddha Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

Match 2 Squads

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, SarohaVisvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

