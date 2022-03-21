Gurugram Masters Defend 3BL Men's Title in Thrilling Fashion

Defending champion Gurugram Masters – featuring Indian origin 3×3 specialists – have successfully retained their title at 3BL Season 3. ‘3BL’, the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Masters’ Inderbir Singh Gill was named Most Valuable Player (MVP). The third season of 3BL was held at the Hotel Wyndham Chandigarh Mohali from 8th – 21st March 2022 and saw participation from top national and international men’s and women’s 3X3 basketball players.

The 3BL Men’s Finals was a much anticipated clash between two heavyweight teams from opposite conferences, finally meeting after winning 9 out of the 10 preliminary rounds.

Advertisement

Gurugram Masters successfully negate 7ft Amritpal Singh

Ahmedabad Wingers were led by Indian national team’s star duo of captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, and the 7ft giant Amritpal Singh.

The key question was whether the undersized Gurugram Masters could contain Amritpal Singh, when all other teams in the previous rounds had failed. But led by their own Indian-origin centre Bikramjit Gill, Masters showcased incredible defensive intensity to force Amritpal to struggle for every point under the basket. Gill was also able to knockdown multiple two-pointers to exploit Amritpal’s well-known reluctance to come out and guard at the perimeter.

After both teams traded baskets initially, Gurugram slowly nosed ahead, with a 11-7 lead. Bhriguvanshi kept the Wingers in the contest with his tough contested two pointers. Late in the game, Wingers trailed 18-19, but an acrobatic two pointer by ‘The General’ Inderbir Singh Gill sealed the 21-18 victory for Gurugram.

“To all the fans, please get ready for basketball to blow up in India, because 3BL is going to take over this country. This is a very fun exciting game. Let’s take Indian basketball to the next level," said Gurugram Masters’ Inderbir Singh Gill, who was also named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Gurugram Masters’ owners Mr Vikas Bansal and Mr Rajeev Tiwari presented individual trophies to their winning players and also announced an additional INR 5 lakh cash prize to their team.

Advertisement

BFI Secretary General Mr Chander Mukhi Sharma congratulates 3BL

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Mr Chander Mukhi Sharma presented the champion’s trophy, medals and prize money cheque to Gurugram Masters. He also congratulated 3BL for successfully conducting Season 3 of its League, and highlighted the relative advantages of 3×3 basketball, as against the traditional 5v5 format.

“I congratulate the organizers of 3BL Mr Rohit Bakshi and his team, who successfully conducted this championship where he provided opportunity to the Indian as well as the foreign players to play here. It will definitely give us a great opportunity for the Indian players if these type of activities are regularly conducted in the country. Moreover after this, the winners and runners up will get a chance to play in the World Tour. So our players will get good experience," Mr Chander Mukhi Sharma, BFI Secretary General said. “3×3 these days is a very popular game. The concept of this [3×3] game is: we have to go to the masses. Otherwise, in 5-on-5 we are playing inside the stadium where audience, spectators and fans are supposed to come. But here [in 3×3], it is an open place [and] wherever masses are there we can go. So that’s why the popularity of the game is increasing day by day. So I wish the organizing team and all the stakeholders all the best for their future events also."

Advertisement

75 lakhs total cash prize announced

Advertisement

The champion team Gurugram Masters won INR 35 lakh and runners up Ahmedabad Wingers were rewarded INR 25 lakh. The third placed team was declared as Mumbai Heroes, based on the total points after all six rounds. As second runners-up, Heroes won INR 15 lakh.

Winning team to also compete in two FIBA 3×3 World Tour Finals events

The Champion team Gurugram Masters will now be given the opportunity to participate in two prestigious FIBA 3×3 World Tour events later this year – in Manila, Philippines (May 28-29) and in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (dates as yet undecided).

Runner up team to participate in Asian 3×3 Tournament

Advertisement

By virtue of being the 3BL Men’s League Runner up team, Ahmedabad Wingers has been selected to represent India in the first-ever ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3×3 Cup 2022 to be held in Bali, Indonesia on 16-17 April. The ABL 3×3 Cup is classified as a FIBA ‘Lite Quest’ competition that in turn serves as a qualifying tournament for a FIBA ‘Challenger’ event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.