'Hanging Out With The Boys': Viswanathan Anand Spends Time With Indian Participants at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand spent some quality time with his fellow players at the 85th edition of the Tata Steel Chess at the Netherlands. In a Twitter post, Anand can be seen along with Indian participants- Arjun Erigaisi, Dommaraju Gukesh and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

The five-time world champion was appointed as the mentor of the Indian chess team last year.

“Hanging out with the boys! Just revising the emoticon variations! Happy to be at the 85th edition of the Tata Steel Chess. It is our greatest tradition and a January not in Wijk Aan zee is No January at all," the 53-year-old tweeted.

Anand’s post soon went viral and ardent followers began sending their wishes to the Indian contingent for the event.

A fan branded Viswanathan Anand as a tiger. “The tiger and the cubs," read the comment.

Another Twitter user commented, “You can feel the love and admiration for Viswanathan Anand in the young guns."

One person wrote, “What a beautiful line-‘…and a January not in Wijk Aan zee is No January at all.’"

Another Twitter user commented, “I didn’t know so much legendary could be in one place."

A fan called India’s 19-year-old Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi as the country’s best player in the event. “Arjun is the best among those boys right now. Hope all three make it big. Wishing the best," the reply read.

Anand is now mentoring the Indian chess side for the next edition of the prestigious Chess Olympiad. The 45th Chess Olympiad will be held in Hungary next year.

Anand attended the Tata Steel Chess event as their guest of honour on Friday.

Besides, he’s also handling the responsibilities of the deputy president of FIDE, the world chess federation.

Anand had also opened up on the current condition of the game of chess. “We are no longer chess players from mythology; someone bespectacled who is slightly old. Now chess is seen as a fairly young sport," Anand was quoted as saying last year.

