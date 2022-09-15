Hans Niemann responds to allegations of cheating to beat Magnus Carlsen

A bizarre cheating scandal has jolted the world of chess. Teenager Hans Niemann had managed to outclass world champ Magnus Carlsen earlier this month during a chess event. The contest was mired in controversy after theories of Niemann using vibrating anal beads to win the game started doing the rounds on social media.

Carlsen, the top chess player in the planet, suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis on September 4. With this defeat, Carlsen’s 53-game unbeaten run came to an end. As a result of this, Carlsen even decided to withdraw from the event. “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the Saint Louis Chess Club, and hope to be back in the future," he tweeted.

Carlsen, the five-time World Chess champion, also added a cryptic video of football coach Jose Mourinho’s speech. “I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble…and I don’t want to be in big trouble," Mourinho was heard saying in the 2020 video.

Carlsen provided no further explanation. Though, Japanese grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has a sensational theory to offer. Nakamura, during his live stream, claimed that Carlsen realized that Niemann was “probably cheating."

Nakamura said a player like Carlsen will never do something like this without a valid reason. The claim was also supported by another grandmaster Andrew Tang.

Niemann had eventually responded to the allegations of cheating. He categorically rejected all such accusations and lashed out at his critics. “I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care," the American chess player was quoted as saying by SPORTBIBLE.

Though, Niemann did admit that he had cheated previously. Niemann revealed that at the age of 12 he did receive help from a friend during an online tournament. Later, at the age of 16, he was once again assisted by his friends during an unrated match.

